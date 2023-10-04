Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.50B, closed the last trade at $13.50 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The MODG stock price is -92.3% off its 52-week high price of $25.96 and 3.26% above the 52-week low of $13.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the MODG stock price touched $13.50 or saw a rise of 4.46%. Year-to-date, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares have moved -31.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) have changed -22.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $56.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -314.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.41% from current levels.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.73%, compared to -15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -43.50% and 81.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $988.5 million and $851.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.30% for the current quarter and 19.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -20.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.60%.

MODG Dividends

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.97% with a share float percentage of 92.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp having a total of 436 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. with over 21.18 million shares worth more than $420.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $349.15 million and represent 9.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 4.49 million shares of worth $78.39 million while later fund manager owns 4.33 million shares of worth $85.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.