Tempo Automation Holdings Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 32.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.23M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 18.06% during that session. The TMPO stock price is -8811.76% off its 52-week high price of $15.15 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Sporting 18.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TMPO stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 51.43%. Year-to-date, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc shares have moved -78.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) have changed -29.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2841.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2841.18% from current levels.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.58% with a share float percentage of 55.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tempo Automation Holdings Inc having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Private Investments, LLC with over 5.35 million shares worth more than $2.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Point72 Private Investments, LLC held 17.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Firsthand Funds-Technology Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 15037.0 shares of worth $4061.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.