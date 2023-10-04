Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM)

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.77B, closed the last trade at $29.98 per share which meant it lost -$1.91 on the day or -5.99% during that session. The ALGM stock price is -76.95% off its 52-week high price of $53.05 and 33.96% above the 52-week low of $19.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.62. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Sporting -5.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the ALGM stock price touched $29.98 or saw a rise of 9.12%. Year-to-date, Allegro Microsystems Inc. shares have moved -0.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have changed -21.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allegro Microsystems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.28%, compared to -13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.40% and 2.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $275.02 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $269.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 15.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.00%.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro Microsystems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.47% with a share float percentage of 110.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegro Microsystems Inc. having a total of 437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OEP Capital Advisors, LP with over 17.65 million shares worth more than $796.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, OEP Capital Advisors, LP held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $366.21 million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 3.42 million shares of worth $176.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $116.45 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.