ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 3.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.79M, closed the recent trade at $1.46 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 11.50% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -40946.58% off its 52-week high price of $599.28 and 46.58% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Sporting 11.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the PIXY stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 93.16%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy Inc shares have moved -99.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -94.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed -87.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.30, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.30 while the price target rests at a high of $1.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 10.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.96% from the levels at last check today.

ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -98.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.25% over the past 5 years.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 10 and December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.04% with a share float percentage of 10.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShiftPixy Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 15032.0 shares worth more than $32619.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, HRT Financial LP held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12399.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26905.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 6699.0 shares of worth $14536.0 while later fund manager owns 5720.0 shares of worth $11726.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.