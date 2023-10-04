Shares Of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Declined -9.45% In One Month

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 4.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.98B, closed the last trade at $23.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -2.09% during that session. The UBS stock price is -13.08% off its 52-week high price of $26.97 and 42.89% above the 52-week low of $13.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 million shares.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Sporting -2.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the UBS stock price touched $23.85 or saw a rise of 4.37%. Year-to-date, UBS Group AG shares have moved 29.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have changed -9.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.