Shares Of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) increased By 0.14% In A Month

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 2.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.98M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 9.63% during that session. The SISI stock price is -2400.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Sporting 9.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SISI stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 11.95%. Year-to-date, Shineco Inc shares have moved -94.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) have changed 0.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.