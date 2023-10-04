Shares Of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) increased By 0.14% In A Month

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 2.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.98M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 9.63% during that session. The SISI stock price is -2400.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.
Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information
Sporting 9.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SISI stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 11.95%. Year-to-date, Shineco Inc shares have moved -94.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) have changed 0.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.
Shineco Inc (SISI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -77.04% over the past 6 months.
SISI Dividends
Shineco Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 25.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.48% with a share float percentage of 1.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shineco Inc having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $60041.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.83% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 29107.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9896.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.