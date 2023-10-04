Shares In Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) -21.67% Down, YTD

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 67.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.42M, closed the recent trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 70.22% during that session. The VVOS stock price is -854.84% off its 52-week high price of $2.96 and 41.94% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Sporting 70.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the VVOS stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, Vivos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -21.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 65.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) have changed 22.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $2.90. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -835.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -125.81% from the levels at last check today.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vivos Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.46%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.60% and 65.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.14 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.25 million and $3.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.50% for the current quarter and 30.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.87% over the past 5 years.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 18 and December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.