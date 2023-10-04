Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) Shares Lost -$0.02 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.72% during that session. The SLRX stock price is -819.12% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 10.29% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.2.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Sporting -2.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SLRX stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 28.42%. Year-to-date, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -55.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) have changed -23.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 20340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1076.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -377.94% from current levels.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.16%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.30% and 60.10% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.74% over the past 5 years.

SLRX Dividends

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.45% with a share float percentage of 6.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 32400.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48276.0 and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Listed Funds Tr-Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 32400.0 shares of worth $48276.0 while later fund manager owns 14263.0 shares of worth $21251.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.