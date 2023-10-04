Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) Forecast To Rise 49.0% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The RAD stock price is -1345.1% off its 52-week high price of $7.37 and 25.49% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.34.

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Sporting -5.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the RAD stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 14.2%. Year-to-date, Rite Aid Corp. shares have moved -84.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) have changed -31.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -96.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -96.08% from the levels at last check today.

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rite Aid Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.90%, compared to -25.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -112.70% and -935.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.56 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -47.13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.69%.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 05 and October 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.33% with a share float percentage of 50.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rite Aid Corp. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with over 3.99 million shares worth more than $2.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 2.56 million shares of worth $1.29 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $1.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.52% of company’s outstanding stock.