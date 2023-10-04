Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Shares Have Inclined 70.74% Year To Date

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $165.57M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.62% during that session. The RGTI stock price is -174.4% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 71.2% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Sporting 4.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the RGTI stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, Rigetti Computing Inc shares have moved 70.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) have changed -38.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigetti Computing Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 86.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.27%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.4 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.8 million and $6.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.30% for the current quarter and -35.60% for the next.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.20% with a share float percentage of 54.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigetti Computing Inc having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 21.58 million shares worth more than $25.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Deer Management Co. LLC held 16.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EDBI Pte Ltd., with the holding of over 4.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.04 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.94 million shares of worth $2.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.