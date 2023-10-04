Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Falls -1.25%, Causing Bears To Lose

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.21M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The QRTEA stock price is -446.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.43 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Sporting -1.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the QRTEA stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 17.43%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail Inc shares have moved -68.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have changed -31.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.