Polished.com Inc (POL) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.06% Fall

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.07M, closed the recent trade at $0.08 per share which meant it -1.06% during that session. The POL stock price is -975.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.86 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polished.com Inc (POL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Sporting -1.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the POL stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 9.91%. Year-to-date, Polished.com Inc shares have moved -86.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) have changed -37.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1150.0% from the levels at last check today.

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.02% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.76 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $120 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.00% for the current quarter and -15.40% for the next.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.59% with a share float percentage of 30.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polished.com Inc having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.37 million shares worth more than $2.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Praetorian Pr LLC, with the holding of over 4.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.26 million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.49% shares in the company for having 3.68 million shares of worth $1.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.47 million shares of worth $0.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.