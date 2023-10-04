ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 6.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.73B, closed the last trade at $89.76 per share which meant it lost -$3.61 on the day or -3.87% during that session. The ON stock price is -24.05% off its 52-week high price of $111.35 and 38.8% above the 52-week low of $54.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.73. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.34.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Sporting -3.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the ON stock price touched $89.76 or saw a rise of 6.18%. Year-to-date, ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have moved 43.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) have changed -9.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100.00 while the price target rests at a high of $135.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.41% from current levels.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.50%, compared to -7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.60% and 3.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.70%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.12 billion and $2.1 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.20% for the current quarter and 3.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.97% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.41%.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.