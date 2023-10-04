Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) investors to reap big returns again

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.31 and has seen 31.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.81% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -185.37% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 82.93% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.35 million shares.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information
Sporting 4.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NVOS stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares have moved 103.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed 40.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 272.73% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -78.47% over the past 5 years.
NVOS Dividends
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on July 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.82 million shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 3.43% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $42734.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.