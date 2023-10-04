Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) investors to reap big returns again

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.31 and has seen 31.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.81% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -185.37% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 82.93% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.35 million shares.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Sporting 4.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NVOS stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares have moved 103.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed 40.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.