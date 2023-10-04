NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) Investors To Make Money Again

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.32M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 15.57% during that session. The NFTG stock price is -1070.45% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 591.31K shares.
NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information
Sporting 15.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NFTG stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 5.62%. Year-to-date, NFT Gaming Company Inc shares have moved -89.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) have changed 4.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 47220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.
NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -66.97% over the past 6 months.
NFTG Dividends
NFT Gaming Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.09% with a share float percentage of 0.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NFT Gaming Company Inc having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 65680.0 shares worth more than $45483.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 0.54% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 21608.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14963.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.