NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) Investors To Make Money Again

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.32M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 15.57% during that session. The NFTG stock price is -1070.45% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 591.31K shares.

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information

Sporting 15.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NFTG stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 5.62%. Year-to-date, NFT Gaming Company Inc shares have moved -89.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) have changed 4.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 47220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.