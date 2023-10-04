Near Intelligence Inc Shares Are Down -97.99% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.43M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The NIR stock price is -9225.0% off its 52-week high price of $18.65 and 5.0% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Sporting -3.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NIR stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 32.77%. Year-to-date, Near Intelligence Inc shares have moved -98.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) have changed -49.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -900.0% from the levels at last check today.

Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Near Intelligence Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -94.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.89%, compared to 19.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.88% with a share float percentage of 64.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Near Intelligence Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 5.85 million shares worth more than $8.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 11.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 0.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.93 million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 42000.0 shares of worth $58800.0 while later fund manager owns 13665.0 shares of worth $24460.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.