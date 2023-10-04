Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN): What Are The Positives?

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 6.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.75M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The MULN stock price is -30400.0% off its 52-week high price of $137.25 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 64.09 million shares.

Sporting -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the MULN stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 9.95%. Year-to-date, Mullen Automotive Inc shares have moved -99.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) have changed -8.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -98.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.00% for the current quarter and 91.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.07% over the past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 98891.0 shares of worth $44530.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.