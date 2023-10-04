Mosaic Company (MOS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 3.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.29B, closed the last trade at $33.99 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -2.94% during that session. The MOS stock price is -68.17% off its 52-week high price of $57.16 and 7.5% above the 52-week low of $31.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.70 million shares.

Sporting -2.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the MOS stock price touched $33.99 or saw a rise of 6.57%. Year-to-date, Mosaic Company shares have moved -22.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have changed -14.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.85% from current levels.

Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mosaic Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -64.94%, compared to -57.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -76.10% and -44.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.21 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.79 billion and $4.48 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -44.50% for the current quarter and -29.40% for the next.

MOS Dividends

Mosaic Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.94 at a share yield of 2.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.86% with a share float percentage of 93.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mosaic Company having a total of 1,100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 42.98 million shares worth more than $1.5 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 12.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 38.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 billion and represent 11.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 19.0 million shares of worth $665.15 million while later fund manager owns 10.67 million shares of worth $434.8 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.