Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ: MKUL) Shares Have Loss -82.77% Over The Past Month

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) has a beta value of -5.09 and has seen 5.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.58M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -35.26% during that session. The MKUL stock price is -4500.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.98 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) trade information

Sporting -35.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the MKUL stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 50.0%. Year-to-date, Molekule Group Inc shares have moved -95.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) have changed -82.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 82310.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.