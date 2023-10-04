MGM Resorts International (MGM): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 5.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.53B, closed the last trade at $35.72 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -2.91% during that session. The MGM stock price is -43.76% off its 52-week high price of $51.35 and 18.25% above the 52-week low of $29.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MGM Resorts International (MGM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.59. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Sporting -2.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the MGM stock price touched $35.72 or saw a rise of 4.34%. Year-to-date, MGM Resorts International shares have moved 6.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have changed -19.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $69.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -93.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.98% from current levels.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MGM Resorts International shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.38%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 148.20% and 158.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.92 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.42 billion and $3.59 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.70% for the current quarter and 12.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.88% over the past 5 years.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.48% with a share float percentage of 83.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Resorts International having a total of 939 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 34.57 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $976.24 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 9.7 million shares of worth $425.91 million while later fund manager owns 9.08 million shares of worth $398.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.