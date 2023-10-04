Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.51M, closed the recent trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -8.32% during that session. The WNW stock price is -2900.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.70 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 390.27K shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting -8.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the WNW stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 22.35%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd shares have moved -52.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed -17.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 29580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.