Livent Corp Shares Are Down -45.12% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 4.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02B, closed the last trade at $16.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -3.56% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -112.9% off its 52-week high price of $35.81 and -0.65% below the 52-week low of $16.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corp (LTHM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.53. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Sporting -3.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the LTHM stock price touched $16.82 or saw a rise of 10.39%. Year-to-date, Livent Corp shares have moved -15.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) have changed -22.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -167.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.52% from current levels.

Livent Corp (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livent Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.57%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.60% and 32.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $273.96 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $309.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $251.92 million and $219.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.70% for the current quarter and 41.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 49.94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.30%.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.73% with a share float percentage of 103.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corp having a total of 629 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 29.37 million shares worth more than $805.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 20.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $548.75 million and represent 11.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.06% shares in the company for having 12.68 million shares of worth $272.34 million while later fund manager owns 5.6 million shares of worth $153.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.