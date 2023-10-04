Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) Shares Gain $0.16 After Investor Confidence Raised

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.59B, closed the last trade at $16.19 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.00% during that session. The LAC stock price is -82.09% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 3.4% above the 52-week low of $15.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.07. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) trade information
Sporting 1.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the LAC stock price touched $16.19 or saw a rise of 13.65%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp shares have moved -14.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) have changed -12.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.68.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.87. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -152.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.42% from current levels.
Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lithium Americas Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.47%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 156.70% and 371.40% for the next quarter.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $121.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.72% over the past 5 years.
LAC Dividends
Lithium Americas Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.