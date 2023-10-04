Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) Shares Gain $0.16 After Investor Confidence Raised

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.59B, closed the last trade at $16.19 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.00% during that session. The LAC stock price is -82.09% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 3.4% above the 52-week low of $15.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.07. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.