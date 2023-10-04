Kellanova Co (K) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Kellanova Co (NYSE:K) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 5.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.14B, closed the last trade at $52.99 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The K stock price is -45.63% off its 52-week high price of $77.17 and 2.19% above the 52-week low of $51.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

Kellanova Co (NYSE:K) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the K stock price touched $52.99 or saw a rise of 11.18%. Year-to-date, Kellanova Co shares have moved -25.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kellanova Co (NYSE:K) have changed -11.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.