Iris Energy Ltd (IREN): What Makes The Stock Good?

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.44M, closed the last trade at $3.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -9.72% during that session. The IREN stock price is -148.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.06 and 68.62% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Sporting -9.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the IREN stock price touched $3.25 or saw a rise of 20.54%. Year-to-date, Iris Energy Ltd shares have moved 160.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have changed -28.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -638.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.62% from current levels.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iris Energy Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 104.46%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.32% with a share float percentage of 29.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iris Energy Ltd having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Investment Management Ltd with over 2.63 million shares worth more than $12.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Platinum Investment Management Ltd held 3.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 1.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.42 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $3.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $3.08 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.