IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Shares Gain $0.25 After Investor Confidence Raised

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.87B, closed the recent trade at $14.17 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 1.79% during that session. The IONQ stock price is -52.43% off its 52-week high price of $21.60 and 78.55% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IonQ Inc (IONQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Sporting 1.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the IONQ stock price touched $14.17 or saw a rise of 10.77%. Year-to-date, IonQ Inc shares have moved 310.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) have changed -25.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.2% from the levels at last check today.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IonQ Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 100.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -102.50%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -111.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -190.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.33% with a share float percentage of 46.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IonQ Inc having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 17.34 million shares worth more than $234.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.78 million and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 4.82 million shares of worth $65.28 million while later fund manager owns 4.15 million shares of worth $56.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.