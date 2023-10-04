Investors In Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Will Start Making Money Again

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 4.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.06B, closed the last trade at $148.79 per share which meant it lost -$2.38 on the day or -1.57% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -30.34% off its 52-week high price of $193.94 and 19.84% above the 52-week low of $119.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snowflake Inc (SNOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 44 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Sporting -1.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SNOW stock price touched $148.79 or saw a rise of 4.11%. Year-to-date, Snowflake Inc shares have moved 3.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) have changed -5.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snowflake Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160.00%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.50% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.20%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $712.83 million for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $740 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.39% over the past 5 years.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.02% with a share float percentage of 74.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snowflake Inc having a total of 1,270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 18.69 million shares worth more than $3.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 15.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 billion and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 8.62 million shares of worth $1.52 billion while later fund manager owns 4.58 million shares of worth $805.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.