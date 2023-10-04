Investor Confidence Shakens After Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Share Prices Loss -$0.28

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) has a beta value of -3.69 and has seen 8.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.27M, closed the recent trade at $2.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -11.33% during that session. The FEMY stock price is -114.93% off its 52-week high price of $4.75 and 88.69% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.55 million shares.

Sporting -11.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FEMY stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 53.47%. Year-to-date, Femasys Inc shares have moved 145.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 98.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) have changed 373.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 80280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -126.24% from the levels at last check today.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Femasys Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 97.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.29%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $280k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $560k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $347k and $234k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.30% for the current quarter and 139.30% for the next.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.95% with a share float percentage of 9.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Femasys Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CM Management, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CM Management, LLC held 1.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 8823.0 shares of worth $20524.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.