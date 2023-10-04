Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.43

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.74M, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -24.16% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -5788.89% off its 52-week high price of $79.50 and 5.19% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Momentus Inc (MNTS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$7.09.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Sporting -24.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the MNTS stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 63.11%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc shares have moved -96.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -84.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 64900.00000000001 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.10 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7307.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -722.22% from current levels.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Momentus Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -95.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.65%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 789.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The other major institutional holder is Scoggin Management, LP, with the holding of over 20000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 32963.0 shares of worth $0.52 million while later fund manager owns 14182.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.