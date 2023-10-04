Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 8.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -31.61% during that session. The IKT stock price is -622.92% off its 52-week high price of $6.94 and 1.04% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.05K shares.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Sporting -31.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the IKT stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 37.25%. Year-to-date, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -68.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) have changed -58.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 22750.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.