Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 8.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -31.61% during that session. The IKT stock price is -622.92% off its 52-week high price of $6.94 and 1.04% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.05K shares.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information
Sporting -31.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the IKT stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 37.25%. Year-to-date, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -68.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) have changed -58.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 22750.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.62%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.20% and -15.70% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -76.13% over the past 5 years.
IKT Dividends
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.37% with a share float percentage of 27.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $1.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.28% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 88310.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 79292.0 shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 7013.0 shares of worth $28949.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.