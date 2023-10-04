ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $654.72M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.21% during that session. The IBRX stock price is -396.5% off its 52-week high price of $7.10 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Sporting -6.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the IBRX stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 16.86%. Year-to-date, ImmunityBio Inc shares have moved -71.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) have changed -6.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.94.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.83% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 283.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $118k and $73k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -83.10% for the current quarter and -72.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.79% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 5.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.70%.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.66% with a share float percentage of 38.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunityBio Inc having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 10.33 million shares worth more than $28.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.41 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $7.82 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $7.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.