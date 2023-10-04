Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) has a beta value of -0.53 and has seen 5.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 11.78% during that session. The HUBC stock price is -10731.82% off its 52-week high price of $23.83 and 13.64% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.50K shares.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Sporting 11.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the HUBC stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 23.61%. Year-to-date, Hub Cyber Security Ltd shares have moved -98.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) have changed -37.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.