Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) has a beta value of -0.53 and has seen 5.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 11.78% during that session. The HUBC stock price is -10731.82% off its 52-week high price of $23.83 and 13.64% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.50K shares.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information
Sporting 11.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the HUBC stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 23.61%. Year-to-date, Hub Cyber Security Ltd shares have moved -98.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) have changed -37.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -83.19% over the past 6 months.
HUBC Dividends
Hub Cyber Security Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 37.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.68% with a share float percentage of 36.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hub Cyber Security Ltd having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 2.57 million shares worth more than $0.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 2.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.