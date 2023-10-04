How Will Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.86M, closed the recent trade at $0.31 per share which meant it 0.55% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -3848.39% off its 52-week high price of $12.24 and 3.23% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the BXRX stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 60.26%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio Inc shares have moved -90.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed -21.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 12990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7641.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7641.94% from the levels at last check today.

Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baudax Bio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.07%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.50% and 99.00% for the next quarter.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.20% with a share float percentage of 23.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Creative Planning with over 45001.0 shares worth more than $52651.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Creative Planning held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 27342.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31990.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 24900.0 shares of worth $29133.0 while later fund manager owns 919.0 shares of worth $482.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.