How Is The Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.42% during that session. The TGL stock price is -1490.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.83K shares.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information
Sporting -7.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TGL stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 34.94%. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved -88.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed -43.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 44950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.54 while the price target rests at a high of $0.54. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -170.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -170.0% from the levels at last check today.
Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Treasure Global Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.14%, compared to 22.20% for the industry.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.78 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.
TGL Dividends
Treasure Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 40.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Treasure Global Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 27240.0 shares worth more than $5442.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10664.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2130.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 22683.0 shares of worth $4532.0 while later fund manager owns 10664.0 shares of worth $2130.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.