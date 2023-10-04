How Is The Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.42% during that session. The TGL stock price is -1490.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.83K shares.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Sporting -7.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TGL stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 34.94%. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved -88.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed -43.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 44950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.