How Is The Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 3.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82B, closed the last trade at $13.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -5.30% during that session. The HAYW stock price is -15.04% off its 52-week high price of $15.22 and 39.76% above the 52-week low of $7.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Sporting -5.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the HAYW stock price touched $13.23 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, Hayward Holdings Inc shares have moved 40.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) have changed -11.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.86% from current levels.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hayward Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.78%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.90% and 127.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $216.38 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $314.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $240.38 million and $258.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.00% for the current quarter and 21.60% for the next.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.56% with a share float percentage of 113.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hayward Holdings Inc having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Msd Partners, L.p. with over 71.54 million shares worth more than $919.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Msd Partners, L.p. held 33.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 25.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $323.84 million and represent 11.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 8.7 million shares of worth $116.2 million while later fund manager owns 6.1 million shares of worth $81.48 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.