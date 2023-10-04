Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has a beta value of -1.09 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $222.18M, closed the last trade at $3.22 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 29.84% during that session. The FUSN stock price is -74.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 38.51% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.08. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Sporting 29.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FUSN stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 9.04%. Year-to-date, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 2.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) have changed 9.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -521.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -179.5% from current levels.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.00%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and 23.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -84.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $110k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $166k and $140k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -33.70% for the current quarter and -21.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -118.51% over the past 5 years.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.36% with a share float percentage of 82.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 10.63 million shares worth more than $49.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.62 million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 2.51 million shares of worth $8.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $5.02 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.