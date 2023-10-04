FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.19M, closed the recent trade at $5.18 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 13.05% during that session. The FNGR stock price is -89.19% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 80.5% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Sporting 13.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FNGR stock price touched $5.18 or saw a rise of 29.72%. Year-to-date, FingerMotion Inc shares have moved 84.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) have changed -11.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.