FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.19M, closed the recent trade at $5.18 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 13.05% during that session. The FNGR stock price is -89.19% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 80.5% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.
FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information
Sporting 13.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FNGR stock price touched $5.18 or saw a rise of 29.72%. Year-to-date, FingerMotion Inc shares have moved 84.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) have changed -11.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 3.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.47% from the levels at last check today.
FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 232.98% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.69% over the past 5 years.
FNGR Dividends
FingerMotion Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between October 16 and October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.