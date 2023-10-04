EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.87M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it 2.58% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -2030.77% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.23 million shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the EZGO stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 15.97%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd shares have moved -80.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -92.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.