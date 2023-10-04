Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Estimation And Forecast

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 3.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.89B, closed the last trade at $8.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -2.39% during that session. The ETRN stock price is -16.83% off its 52-week high price of $10.48 and 48.72% above the 52-week low of $4.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Sporting -2.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the ETRN stock price touched $8.97 or saw a rise of 7.53%. Year-to-date, Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have moved 33.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have changed -8.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.33% from current levels.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to -20.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $325.66 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $349.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $337.63 million and $355.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.50% for the current quarter and -1.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.04% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.60%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 6.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.01% with a share float percentage of 92.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 430 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 53.47 million shares worth more than $511.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 45.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $434.65 million and represent 10.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 18.87 million shares of worth $195.71 million while later fund manager owns 13.97 million shares of worth $134.08 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.22% of company’s outstanding stock.