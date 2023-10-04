EQT Corp (EQT) Is A Buy According To Analysts

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 5.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.29B, closed the last trade at $39.62 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The EQT stock price is -15.88% off its 52-week high price of $45.91 and 29.08% above the 52-week low of $28.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EQT Corp (EQT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.75. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $EQT Corporation.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the EQT stock price touched $39.62 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, EQT Corp shares have moved 17.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) have changed -10.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.61% from current levels.

EQT Corp (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EQT Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.87%, compared to -32.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.45% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -28.62% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.59 at a share yield of 1.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.76% with a share float percentage of 105.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQT Corp having a total of 841 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 41.36 million shares worth more than $1.7 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 37.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 billion and represent 10.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 11.27 million shares of worth $463.67 million while later fund manager owns 9.83 million shares of worth $404.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.