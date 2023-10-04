EBET Inc (EBET) Estimation And Forecast

EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.29M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -12.30% during that session. The EBET stock price is -12770.97% off its 52-week high price of $79.80 and -8.06% below the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that EBET Inc (EBET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$10.2.
EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information
Sporting -12.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the EBET stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 62.56%. Year-to-date, EBET Inc shares have moved -96.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -61.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) have changed -52.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $90.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14416.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14416.13% from the levels at last check today.
EBET Inc (EBET) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -94.55% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.
EBET Dividends
EBET Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.