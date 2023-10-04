EBET Inc (EBET) Estimation And Forecast

EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.29M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -12.30% during that session. The EBET stock price is -12770.97% off its 52-week high price of $79.80 and -8.06% below the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EBET Inc (EBET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$10.2.