Does Firstenergy Corp. (FE)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 8.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.27B, closed the last trade at $33.61 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 3.10% during that session. The FE stock price is -28.86% off its 52-week high price of $43.31 and 3.57% above the 52-week low of $32.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.

Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) trade information

Sporting 3.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FE stock price touched $33.61 or saw a rise of 5.24%. Year-to-date, Firstenergy Corp. shares have moved -19.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have changed -5.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.