DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Surprises Wall Street With -0.50% Stock Price Loss

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.44B, closed the last trade at $41.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.50% during that session. The DOCU stock price is -67.27% off its 52-week high price of $69.45 and 4.7% above the 52-week low of $39.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 million shares.

Sporting -0.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the DOCU stock price touched $41.52 or saw a rise of 2.74%. Year-to-date, DocuSign Inc shares have moved -25.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have changed -19.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DocuSign Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.06%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.50% and -10.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $690.1 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $693.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.59% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 30.41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 06 and December 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.10% with a share float percentage of 80.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocuSign Inc having a total of 1,000 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 20.5 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $630.17 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 6.27 million shares of worth $320.4 million while later fund manager owns 6.19 million shares of worth $316.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.