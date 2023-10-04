Could Sweetgreen Inc (SG)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $10.83 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -8.68% during that session. The SG stock price is -84.67% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and 43.67% above the 52-week low of $6.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sweetgreen Inc (SG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.