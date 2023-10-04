Comstock Resources Inc.. (NYSE: CRK) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.09%

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 3.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.95B, closed the last trade at $10.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The CRK stock price is -100.09% off its 52-week high price of $21.17 and 14.27% above the 52-week low of $9.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.
Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information
Sporting -0.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the CRK stock price touched $10.58 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, Comstock Resources Inc. shares have moved -22.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have changed -16.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.55.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Comstock Resources Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -80.16%, compared to -32.00% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -81.85% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.
CRK Dividends
Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 2.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders
Insiders own 67.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.92% with a share float percentage of 101.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Resources Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.51 million shares worth more than $168.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.21% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.29 million and represent 3.94% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 6.89 million shares of worth $84.51 million while later fund manager owns 6.5 million shares of worth $79.75 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.