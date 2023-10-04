Comstock Resources Inc.. (NYSE: CRK) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.09%

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 3.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.95B, closed the last trade at $10.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The CRK stock price is -100.09% off its 52-week high price of $21.17 and 14.27% above the 52-week low of $9.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Sporting -0.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the CRK stock price touched $10.58 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, Comstock Resources Inc. shares have moved -22.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have changed -16.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.55.