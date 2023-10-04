China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC): What Makes The Stock Good?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 5.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.18% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -653.85% off its 52-week high price of $0.98 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.14 million shares.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information
Sporting 5.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SXTC stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -76.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed 0.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -53.37% over the past 6 months.
SXTC Dividends
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.38% with a share float percentage of 0.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $24684.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.74% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 20564.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4832.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.