China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC): What Makes The Stock Good?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 5.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.18% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -653.85% off its 52-week high price of $0.98 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.14 million shares.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Sporting 5.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SXTC stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -76.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed 0.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.