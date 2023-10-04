Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) Dropped -31.58% In One Month

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.41B, closed the last trade at $29.98 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The CAVA stock price is -93.8% off its 52-week high price of $58.10 and 0.7% above the 52-week low of $29.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Sporting -3.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the CAVA stock price touched $29.98 or saw a rise of 8.12%. Year-to-date, Cava Group Inc shares have moved -31.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) have changed -31.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.