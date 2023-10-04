Catheter Precision Inc. (VTAK) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Catheter Precision Inc. (AMEX:VTAK) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -9.38% during that session. The VTAK stock price is -1994.59% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33400.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Catheter Precision Inc. (VTAK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Catheter Precision Inc. (AMEX:VTAK) trade information

Sporting -9.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the VTAK stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 21.11%. Year-to-date, Catheter Precision Inc. shares have moved -93.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catheter Precision Inc. (AMEX:VTAK) have changed -34.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 67520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1791.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1791.89% from the levels at last check today.

Catheter Precision Inc. (VTAK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.21% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.92% over the past 5 years.

VTAK Dividends

Catheter Precision Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 04 and October 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Catheter Precision Inc. (AMEX:VTAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.00% with a share float percentage of 17.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catheter Precision Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92535.0 and represent 1.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 12539.0 shares of worth $13165.0 while later fund manager owns 480.0 shares of worth $504.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.