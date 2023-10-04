Can SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -0.50 and has seen 19.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.11M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -11.90% during that session. The ICU stock price is -4130.77% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and 69.23% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.29 million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information
Sporting -11.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the ICU stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 35.0%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares have moved -87.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 175.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed 123.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -70.80% over the past 6 months.
ICU Dividends
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.