Can SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -0.50 and has seen 19.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.11M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -11.90% during that session. The ICU stock price is -4130.77% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and 69.23% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.