Can Asana Inc (ASAN) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 4.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.78B, closed the last trade at $17.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.12 on the day or -6.11% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -57.61% off its 52-week high price of $27.14 and 34.26% above the 52-week low of $11.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asana Inc (ASAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.75. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Sporting -6.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the ASAN stock price touched $17.22 or saw a rise of 10.03%. Year-to-date, Asana Inc shares have moved 25.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) have changed -20.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.93% from current levels.

Asana Inc (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asana Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.54%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.70% and -6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.06 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $166.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.76% over the past 5 years.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 1.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.46% with a share float percentage of 69.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asana Inc having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 8.78 million shares worth more than $193.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.19 million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 2.39 million shares of worth $52.67 million while later fund manager owns 2.03 million shares of worth $44.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.